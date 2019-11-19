Tabish Khan expresses his desire to represent Pakistan in Test cricket

KARACHI: Pakistan’s discarded first class player Tabish Khan expressed his confidence to play Test cricket for Pakistan.

While addressing a presser in Karachi, the pacer said ““Representing Pakistan in Test cricket is the biggest dream of my life.”

“Waqar Bhai backed all of the bowlers after selection and told us that this is a long season which contains more Test series. Everyone will get chances based on their performance,” Tabish Khan added.

To a query about feeling disappointment after not getting a single chance despite plenty of performances, Khan said that every cricketer gets demotivated in such situations but as a player, their job is to play cricket.

It is pertinent to mention here that despite taking more than 550 wickets in first-class cricket, Tabish Khan is still waiting to get a maiden call in Pakistan’s Test squad.