Senator Faisal Javed urges Pak cricketers to not participate in India-owned T10 league

ISLAMABAD: Senator Faisal Javed Khan said that the ongoing Abu Dhabi T10 league a private league with major share of Indian businessmen and discouraged Pakistani players to participate in the tournament.

Faisal Javed took to his twitter and said ” “T10 is a private league – teams owned and chaired by Indian businessmen. All Pakistani stars and individuals have been removed from Indian projects. Our local players should not take part in this league. We should respect sentiments of people of our country as together we stand with Kashmir.”

The senator’s tweet is the first public statement from any government official on the league since PCB abruptly revoked the No Objection Certificates (NOCs) granted to Pakistani players for the league.