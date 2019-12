KARACHI: SBC Green cricket team defeated SBC Grey by six wickets in the ongoing Sindh Bar Council T20 Tournament at the TMC Ground.

According to details, SBC Grey managed to score 131 runs on allotted 20 overs quota. Furqan Siddiqui top scorer with 45 runs.

In response, SBC Green reached the target easily for the loss of 4 wickets in 15th over. Danish Abbas scored an unbeaten 78 runs while Muhammad Fareed made 33 runs.