Pak’s Imaad Ali crowned Jr World Scrabble champion

Pakistan’s 13-year-old Syed Imaad Ali became the youngest player ever to win the Junior World Scrabble Championship at Torquay, England.

According to details, Imaad remained in the lead right throughout the championship and was declared a champion with one match to go with a 17/3 record and a spread of 2159.

He is only the second player in history to have won both the World Youth Scrabble Championship (now renamed WESPA Youth Cup) and the Junior World Scrabble Championship; the first one being compatriot Moiz BaigPakistani players dominated the championship throughout and walked away with a number of trophies as well as the top five positions.

Daniyal Sanaullah capped a great tournament by winning the runner up trophy with 15 wins and a spread of 1335. Hassan Hadi finished third with 15 wins and a spread of 1024 while Sohaib Sanaullah and Hammad Hadi finished 4th and 5th respectivelyFollowing are the age category titles Under-18 World Champion, Taha Mirza (Pakistan)Under-16 World Champion, Rory Kemp (England) Under-14 World Champion, Saim Waqar (Pakistan) Under-12 World Champion, Monis Khan (Pakistan) Under-10 World Champion, Misbah ur Rehman (Pakistan).

Later, former world champion Brett Smitheram presented trophies to the winners.