Pakistan beat Oman, to face India in Emerging Asia Cup 2019 semis

Opener Haider Ali’s sensational ton guided Pakistan to a 147-run win over Oman in the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2019 match played at the Sheikh Kamal International Cricket Stadium, Cox’s Bazar on Monday.

According to details,chasing a modest 320-run target, Oman were never in the hunt as they lost four wickets for 15 runs inside the first six overs. The side got bowled out in the 48th over for 172 runs.

For Pakistan, leg-spinner Mohammad Mohsin took two wickets for 16 runs in eight overs, while the pacers Mohammad Hasnain and Sameen Gul grabbed two wickets apiece.

Earlier, Pakistan scored 319 for six in 50 overs after being put into bat.

Openers Haider Ali and Omair Bin Yousuf provided a solid start to the innings and scored 67 for the first-wicket. Omair fell to right-arm pacer Mohammad Nadeem after scoring 33 off 38 balls, hitting three fours.

Haider and wicketkeeper batsman Rohail Nazir contributed 107 runs for the second- wicket off 129 balls. Rohail scored a 72-ball 64 studded with six fours and a six.

It is worth mentioning here that Pakistan to face arch-rivals India in the tournament’s semi-final.