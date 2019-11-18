Aisam says he won’t play Davis Cup tie against india if the event not shifted back to Pakistan

Pakistan tennis superstar Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi has written a letter to the President of the Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF), Saleem Saifullah and said that he will opt out of the Davis Cup tie against arch-rivals India if the match is played on a neutral venue.

According to sources, Aisam has written that it is sad that the International Tennis Federation shifted the match out of Pakistan by citing security as the reason.

He reasoned that “thousands of Indians are roaming around in Pakistan at the Kartarpur Corridor and also in the country. No Indian has any reservations on security”.

He further added: “Sri Lanka cricket team came and played in Lahore. Teams from Bangladesh have played in different cities. British royal couple visited Islamabad and Lahore. The Prime Minister of Holland is coming to Pakistan. After looking at all this, shifting the venue of the Pakistan-India match to a neutral venue is unfair.”

“I have always played to earn respect for Pakistan. This is the reason I am raising my voice against the decision.”