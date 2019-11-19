Former Pakistan PM Nawaz Sharif flies to London for medical treatment

LAHORE: Former three-time prime minister Nawaz Sharif left Pakistan for London to undergo medical treatment.

He is accompanied by his brother Shehbaz Sharif.

The flight is scheduled to land at Heathrow International Airport at 06:30 PM GMT.

The air ambulance carrying the former premier is equipped with oxygen cylinders, ventilators, an intensive care unit, an operation theatre and other medical facilities, while two doctors, including Sharif’s personal physician Dr Adnan, and paramedics are also on board.

Prior to departure, the doctors inspected Sharif’s blood sugar level, blood pressure and performed a CBC test. Upon clearance of all medical tests and doctors’ recommendations, the air ambulance took off from the airport.

Former premier’s medication has been changed for enabling him to travel. Sharif will be shifted to the Harley Street Clinic in London immediately after landing.

All essential preparations to shift ailing Sharif were made, and a “high-end” air ambulance arrived at the airport from Doha. Sharif arrived at the airport’s Haj Terminal from Jati Umrah at 10am in a form of caravan.

Maryam Nawaz, retired captain Safdar, Khawaja Asif, Ahsan Iqbal, Pervez Rashid among senior politicians were present at the airport to see off the PML-N supremo.

A large number of party workers were present at the airport to extend their best wishes to the party leader. An ambulance of the Sharif Medical City was also present at the airport.

“Thank God that he has left for the medical treatment he needs urgently,” the party’s parliamentarian Ahsan Iqbal said.

“Nawaz Sharif will go to Boston after going through a detailed checkup in London. During his travel, he will stay in Doha for two hours,” Sharif’s close aide Pervaiz Rashid told Reuters.